Brown had a try out with the Raiders on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Smith was waived by the Titans last week after suiting up for just three games with the club. The journeyman running back has primarily been a special-teams contributor and is now looking to earn a job in Oakland. He would presumably land on the team's practice squad first if he did make enough of an impression during his workout.

