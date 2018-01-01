Streater signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Streater impressed the Bills' coaching staff in training camp but hurt his toe in August and was let go prior to the season opener with an injury settlement. Although his career has largely gone downhill since his breakout 2013 campaign with the Raiders when he caught 60 passes for 888 yards and four scores, Streater has a legitimate shot to earn on a roster spot with Buffalo if he can avoid the injury bug.