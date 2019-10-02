Taylor was reinstated after completing his four-game suspension, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Taylor started the year with a four-game ban, though he hasn't been on a team since being let go by the Bengals in June. The 2018 seventh-round pick spent the entirety of last season on injured reserve after tearing his right ACL.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories