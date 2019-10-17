Taylor was handed a 10-game suspension by the NFL on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor was reinstated from his four-game ban at the start of October but is now ineligible to play yet again. The 2018 seventh-round pick missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL and is now likely to miss the entirety of 2019 due to the two suspensions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories