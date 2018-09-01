Johnson was waived by the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was claimed off waivers by Houston in June but he didn't manage to climb high enough up the Texans' offensive line depth chart to make the roster. He'll become a free agent if he clears waivers.

