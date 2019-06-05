Roderick Young: Waived off IR
Young (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Jaguars on Monday per NFL communications official transaction log.
Young was played on injured reserve after suffering an undisclosed injury in mid-May. He will now be free to look for a new landing spot.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 120-111
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 120-111 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 110-101
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-110 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.