Rodney Adams: Hits practice squad
The Bears signed Adams to the practice squad Sunday, Jeff Dickerson reports.
Adams was cut by the Bears on Saturday as the team trimmed down to its final roster. Sticking on the practice squad will give him an opportunity to keep growing in Chicago.
