The Vikings signed Adams to their practice squad Wednesday.

After being cut loose from the 53-man roster earlier this week following the Vikings' pickup of running back Mack Brown, Adams will remain in the organization as a practice player after going unclaimed off waivers. A fifth-round rookie out of South Florida, Adams suited up for the Vikings' Week 8 win over the Browns, put didn't play any snaps on offense or special teams.

