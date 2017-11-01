Rodney Adams: Joins Minnesota's practice squad
The Vikings signed Adams to their practice squad Wednesday.
After being cut loose from the 53-man roster earlier this week following the Vikings' pickup of running back Mack Brown, Adams will remain in the organization as a practice player after going unclaimed off waivers. A fifth-round rookie out of South Florida, Adams suited up for the Vikings' Week 8 win over the Browns, but didn't play any snaps on offense or special teams.
