Rodney Adams: Retires from football
Adams was placed on the Colts' reserve/retired list Monday.
Adams signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts in February after spending the 2017 season on the Vikings' 53-man roster and eventually practice squad. The 2017 fifth-rounder will retire without having appeared in an NFL game.
