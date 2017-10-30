Rodney Adams: Waived by Vikings
Adams was waived by the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Adams' solid preseason was enough to earn him a roster spot in September, but he was a healthy scratch for all eight games this season. The 23-year-old is a candidate for the Vikings' practice squad if he clears waivers.
