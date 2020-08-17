The Bengals released Anderson (knee) on Monday with a failed physical designation.
Though Anderson missed most of his final season at Oklahoma with a torn ACL, the Bengals thought enough of his potential to select him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He was cleared for full activity last August, but he appeared in just two preseason games before he tore the ACL in the same knee again. Anderson has worked hard in his rehab over the past year, but he didn't make enough progress in his recovery to get the green light for training camp. Unless another team puts in a waiver claim for Anderson, he'll revert to the Bengals' injured reserve list and miss at least the first eight weeks of the season.
