Rodney Anderson: Hoping to hold workout in April

Anderson (knee) hopes to hold a personal pro day in April before the 2019 NFL Draft, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Anderson had the look of a future first-round pick during his breakout sophomore season in 2017, but he then suffered a torn ACL during the second game of his junior campaign -- a third major injury in four years. While he may not be ready for a full pre-draft workout by April, he can at least show teams he's on schedule (or even ahead) in his recovery from September surgery. Anderson still has a shot to be drafted in the middle rounds, especially if the aforementioned workout goes off as planned. His participation at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine will be limited to interviews, measurements and the bench press.

