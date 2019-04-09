Rodney Anderson: Will be ready for Week 1
Anderson (knee) said Monday that he expects to be recovered from his torn ACL in time for the start of the regular season, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Anderson appears to be recovering well from the torn ACL that limited him to two games with Oklahoma in 2018. Once projected as a first-round draft pick, Anderson's future draft pedigree will be limited due to three major injuries in four years, including a fractured vertebra in his neck and a broken leg. However, Anderson's encouraging progress in recovering from his current ACL tear could increase his chances of being selected in the middle rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft.
