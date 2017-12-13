Coe was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Coe joined the Seahawks prior to their Week 13 win over the Eagles, but failed to take the field during either of the games he suited up for. The 24-year-old will presumably clear waivers and either land on the practice squad or look for a new opportunity.

