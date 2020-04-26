Play

Rodney Smith: Heading to Carolina

Smith is expected to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith is poised to receive $45,000 guaranteed after posting 1,163 rushing yards, 235 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season at Minnesota. He figures to be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster with Jordan Scarlett, Mike Davis and Marcus Murphy.

