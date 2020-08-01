Smith was released by the Panthers on Saturday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

The undrafted free agent received a rather hefty guaranteed signing bonus upon signing with the Panthers, but the team clearly felt more comfortable with other members of their running back depth chart. Smith certainly showed a bit of promise in his senior season at Minnesota, accumulating just under 1,300 total yards and eight touchdowns, so it's entirely possible he could, at minimum, wind up on a practice squad during the season.