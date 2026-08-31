The Colts released Thomas (hand) on Sunday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Thomas logged six tackles (two solo) and one pass defense across two preseason games for the Seahawks, though he missed the team's 19-16 loss to the Titans on Aug. 23 due to a hand injury. He did not crack the Seahawks' 53-man roster for the upcoming season, though he could remain in Seattle as a member of the team's practice squad or explore his options elsewhere. Thomas, a 2022 seventh-round pick out of Yale, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Colts, appearing in all 68 regular-season games in that span. He finished the 2025 regular season with 21 tackles (14 solo) across 17 games while contributing on both defense and special teams.