The Steelers waived Williams on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Williams signed to the Steelers' practice squad at the end of August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, he was added to the 53-man roster Sept. 18, and across his six regular-season appearances between Week 3 and 8, Williams played 104 snaps on special teams and five on offense. Assuming he clears waivers, Williams will look to catch on with a team in need of a tight end who can contribute on special teams.