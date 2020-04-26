Rodrigo Blankenship: Signing with Indy

Blankenship is expected to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Adam Vinatieri served as the Colts' kicker for the past 14 season, but he was limited to 12 games last year and is an unrestricted free agent after making only 17 of 25 field-goal attempts. Blankenship had a solid career at Georgia, converting 80 of 97 field goals over his four collegiate seasons. Chase McLaughlin filled in for Vinatieri last year and should enter 2020 as the favorite for the starting job.