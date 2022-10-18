Blankenship signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Blankenship had a rocky season debut with the Colts in Week 1, missing a potential game-winning kick in overtime, while also sending two kickoffs out of bounds for penalties, which lead to him getting cut. However, with Matt Ammendola being let go Monday and Matt Prater (hip) still questionable for Thursday's content with the Saints, Blankenship could get a chance at redemption.
