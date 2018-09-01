The Giant are cutting Lewis on Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis took on a significant workload last season within a banged-up Giants receiving corps, totaling 36 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns. That said, he posted a miserable 5.8 YPT, and seemingly was unable to impress the new coaching staff during the offseason program or preseason slate. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as a depth wideout.

