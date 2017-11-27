The Lions signed Milligan off their practice squad Monday.

Milligan was added to the 53-man roster after fellow safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve. It's expected that Milligan will work in a depth role along with Don Carey and Charles Washington, as Miles Killebrew is the top candidate to earn an appointment into the starting lineup in Wilson's stead.

