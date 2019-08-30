McClain (suspension) has been granted conditional reinstatement to the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Now 30 years old, the eighth overall pick from the 2010 draft hasn't played football since 2015, but his pedigree should be enough to earn him a tryout. McClain had his best pro season in 2011 when he piled up 100 tackles (79 solo), five sacks and 14 pass defenses in 15 games for the Raiders.

