The Raiders signed Hemby to the practice squad Monday.

Hemby joined the Raiders in late April as an undrafted free agent and entered training camp as a long shot to make the 53-man roster. Across three preseason games, he logged 11 carries for 38 yards while adding three catches (on as many targets) for 22 yards and 105 yards on four kickoffs. He was waived Sunday after failing to make the active roster, but Hemby seemingly impressed the coaching staff enough to be invited back on the practice squad. There's five wide receivers on the Raiders' 53-man roster, but Hemby would be a candidate for elevation from the practice squad if one of those receivers were to miss time.