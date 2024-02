Odunze will run and test at the NFL Combine this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This stands in contrast to Ohio State's Marvin Harrison and LSU's Malik Nabers, the other two wide receivers viewed as locks to go in the first half of the first round. Odunze typically has been placed third among the group, but he hopes to change that with a strong showing at the Combine and potentially garner consideration for a Top 5 pick.