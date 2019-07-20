Romell Guerrier: Elects to retire
Guerrier was placed on the reserved/retired list earlier this week, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Both Guerrier and Aaron Burbridge opted to retire this week leaving the Broncos with some holes along their receiving depth chart. It's a bit surprising to see the 23-year-old wideout retire considering he was among a batch of undrafted free agents the Broncos signed following the 2019 NFL Draft.
