Okwara was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.

Okwara was waived in order to make room for former Bears defensive tackle John Jenkins on the roster. Okwara, an undrafted rookie free agent from 2016, missed the majority of last season due to knee injury. However, he does boast starting experience and could find a new home elsewhere in the league in the not-too-distant future.

