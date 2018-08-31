Ron Parker: Released by Falcons
Parker was released by the Falcons on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports
Parker signed with Atlanta this offseason after logging over 1,000 defensive snaps for the Chiefs in each of the past four years. However, the veteran became expendable after the Falcons acquired fellow safety Jordan Richards from the Patriots on Friday. Now an unrestricted free agent, Parker shouldn't have much trouble finding a new home.
