Ron Parker: Released by Kansas City
Parker was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Parker's release comes as a bit of a surprise after he played nearly 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season, though he was a healthy scratch near the end of the year. His release coincided with the activation of offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Parker will become a free agent and, barring he's signed by one of the other three remaining playoff teams, set his sights on making another roster in 2019.
