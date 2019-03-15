Darby (knee) is signing a one-year contract to stay with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darby was the top cornerback in Philadelphia prior to suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 11. The team subsequently had a number of players emerge as viable options at the position, but none compares to Darby in terms of proven track record as a solid starter. The depth should allow him to approach his rehab in a conservative manner, potentially opening 2019 on the PUP list. Darby will have no problem finding a lucrative multi-year contract next offseason if he looks like his old self once he's healthy.

