Ronald Jones II: Done for day at NFL Combine

Jones (hamstring) will not return to drills for the rest of Friday's running back workouts at the combine, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network

This is a disappointing development for Jones, who pulled up during his first 40-yard dash attempt Friday. Jones won't participate in the 3-Cone Drill, The 20-Yard Shuttle, or the 60-Yard Shuttle, meaning his lone testing scores from the combine are a 4.66 40-yard dash and a 36.5-inch vertical jump.

