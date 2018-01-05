Ronald Jones II: Entering 2018 NFL Draft

Jones is forgoing his senior season at USC and will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register reports.

After two years of being frustratingly underutilized in the USC backfield, Jones (6-0, 200) had a full-fledged breakout in 2017, taking 261 carries for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns over 13 games. Perhaps the most impressive part of Jones' 2017 was his ability to hold up to the dramatically increased workload; he missed one game with an ankle injury but was a true workhorse down the stretch. Jones' calling card is his speed, which he used to tear off 16 runs of 20-or-more yards in 2017. It is fair to wonder whether the durability he showed in college will translate to the NFL at his size, however. Certainly, many backs at that stature, ranging from Chris Johnson to Jamaal Charles and beyond, have had highly successful NFL careers, but Jones isn't quite in that tier as a prospect. Furthermore, Jones doesn't have the same level of pass-catching ability that enabled those other speedy backs to lock down three-down roles for their respective teams as he never caught more than 14 passes in any season at USC. Jones likely enters the pre-draft process as a Day 2 prospect in what is a loaded running back class.