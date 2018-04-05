Ronald Jones II: Improves 40-time at USC Pro Day

Jones II (hamstring) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at his pro day Thursday, Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register reports.

A hamstring injury suffered at the combine has clouded Jones' pre-draft process as he was considered as high as the No. 2 back in the class heading into Indianapolis. As a player that carries a 'speed back' label, it was crucial for Jones to turn in a better time than the 4.65 he posted at the combine when he pulled his hamstring. The 4.48 time for Thursday isn't exceptional for someone with sights set on running a sub-4.4 time, but Jones' effort was still strong, and it's still possible that his hamstring isn't back to full health. In all, it's good that Jones was able to turn in a sub-4.5 time at his pro day, but the momentum behind him being a first-round pick has halted. Jones likely projects as an early second-round pick, but if last year was any indication, plenty of valuable backs go after the first 32 picks.