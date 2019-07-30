Ronald Ollie: Cut by Oakland

Ollie was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The former "Last Chance U" star was given an opportunity with the Raiders following a successful minicamp tryout this offseason. Ollie could be an interesting option for teams looking to bolster their defensive line depth, as he ran a 4.87 40-yard dash time at 310 pounds.

