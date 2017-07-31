The Cardinals waived/injured Zamort (knee) on Monday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

In recent days, Zamort was taking advantage of Justin Bethel's absence from practice due to a hyperextended knee, running with the first-team defense over 2016 third-round pick Brandon Williams. However, Zamort proceeded to tear his ACL on Saturday, ending his brief dalliance in a significant position. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, the performance was likely enough to earn a place on injured reserve with the Cardinals for the upcoming season.