Ronald Zamort: Let go by Cards
The Cardinals waived/injured Zamort (knee) on Monday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
In recent days, Zamort was taking advantage of Justin Bethel's absence from practice due to a hyperextended knee, running with the first-team defense over 2016 third-round pick Brandon Williams. However, Zamort proceeded to tear his ACL on Saturday, ending his brief dalliance in a significant position. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, the performance was likely enough to earn a place on injured reserve with the Cardinals for the upcoming season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...