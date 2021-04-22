Rondale Moore was one of the most explosive and elusive skill position players on film during the 2018 collegiate season, but his star dimmed a bit during the past several months of the pre-draft season. After an injury-plagued 2019 season and opting out of most of the 2020 season plus concerns about his size took the forefront, Moore started falling behind in mock drafts. That was until his pro day. Moore clocked a 4.29 40-yard dash with a ridiculous 42.5-inch vertical jump reminding everyone just how explosive he could be at the NFL level.

Moore came to Purdue after a legendary career in Kentucky high school football. He led Trinity High School to consecutive Class 6A state titles as a junior and senior, including a perfect 15-0 season in the final year of his preps career. He set the school record for receptions (104), receiving yards (1,461) and touchdowns (16), and in the process earned the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year honor in 2017. Moore received 20 offers as a four-star recruit (per 247Sports), including one from Alabama, before deciding to play for the Boilermakers.

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Moore from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Rondale Moore PURDUE • WR • 4 Height 5-7 Weight 180 Age 20 (6/9/00) 40-yard dash 4.29 Vertical jump 42.5-inches









Fantasy fits

Green Bay Packers

A talent like Moore would make for the perfect fit in Matt LaFleur's offensive system because LaFleur would be able to use him in pre-snap motion and get him designed touches in space right away with the defense focusing on Davante Adams. Also, Aaron Rodgers' quick release and short-game passing velocity will leave no wasted time and allow Moore to do what he does best -- create yardage after the catch. Moore's 4.29 vertical speed will also fit perfectly with Rodgers' deep-ball ability.

Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury's system was designed for receivers like Moore, and ultimately what Arizona had envisioned when it used high draft capital on Andy Isabella. Drafting Moore would also allow Kingsbury to move Moore into the backfield at times and put him in motion before the snap, providing the defense with a lot of speed to worry about.

Dynasty outlook

Moore is a hot commodity in rookie drafts that are taking place before the NFL Draft with the idea in mind that he can be an immediate asset regardless of what offensive system he lands in. This should be especially true in PPR leagues where he has massive upside if he jumps into an offense that will manufacture quick-hitting touches for him. In our recent full-point PPR rookie-only mock draft, Heath Cummings selected Moore at No. 7 overall. In our recent Superflex rookie-only mock draft, Moore came off the board at No. 12 overall.

Scouting report

Strengths

The ability to cut on a dime, stopping and restarting his momentum better than any WR in this class

Vertical leaping ability (42.5-inch vertical, 99th percentile among all WRs) that shows up on film.

Elite straight-line speed that should immediately make him a threat on slot verts.

Explosive with the ball in his hand with elite elusiveness and the ability to force missed tackles in space.

Better route runner than advertised (just because he wasn't asked to run an expansive route tree doesn't mean he's not able to).

Better ball skills in the air and in contested-catch situations than his size would suggest.

Elite lateral agility (6.68 3-cone puts him in 92nd percentile).

Elite quickness (1.50 10-yard split puts him in 94th percentile).

Plus-level contact balance and low center of gravity make him difficult to tackle in the open field.

Concerns

Size -- Moore checked in at just 5-7 (1st percentile) and 180 pounds (9th percentile) which might suggest he'll be limited to a slot-only role at the next level.

Injuries are a concern; Moore has only played in seven games over the last two seasons.

Moore' dominant 2018 season did involve a heavy dosage of quick-hitting passes, screens and manufactured touches.

Stats breakdown



G Receptions RecYards RecTDs YPC RuYds 2020 3 34 270 0 7.7 32 2020 v top 25 0 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2018 v top 25 3 29 310 3 10.7 103 Career 31 178 1915 14 10.8 248

Advanced stats to know

Second-highest graded receiver in the slot (career) among all WRs in the 2021 class, per Pro Football Focus.

2.5 yards per route run vs. press coverage -- fourth-best in the class, per PFF.

47 of 114 receptions in 2018 came on screen passes.

NFL comparison

You've possibly seen the comparisons to former NFL and Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith, and while Moore has some Smith to his game, he's not nearly as developed as a route runner on the outside and overall just yet. He remains a projection in many ways, but at the same time, it's not fair to call him a gadget player like Tavon Austin was entering the NFL. My NFL comparison for Moore would be a souped-up Jakeem Grant.