The 49ers cut Bell from the practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The 2023 seventh-round pick earned a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. He appeared in nine of of the first 11 games of the regular season and accumulated two catches (on six targets) for 22 yards over that span. He was waived by San Francisco on Nov. 30, and while he was brought back to the 49ers' practice squad three days later, he wasn't elevated to the active roster for the remainder of the regular season. Bell will explore his next options and could look to catch on with a team on a reserve/future contract, which would allow him to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp with that team.