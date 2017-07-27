Ronnie Hillman: Likely to sign with Dallas
Hillman is expected to sign with the Cowboys, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The team's interest in signing Hillman hints at concern regarding a possible suspension for Ezekiel Elliott, though Hillman should still have a shot to make the 53-man roster even if Elliott doesn't miss time, as the Cowboys may want a cheaper alternative to Alfred Morris for the No. 3 RB job. Hillman had 41 carries for 131 yards in eight games with the Vikings and Chargers last season, after taking 207 carries for 863 yards and seven touchdowns for the Broncos in 2015.
