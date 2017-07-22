Ronnie Hillman: Trying out for Cowboys

The Cowboys brought Hillman in for a workout this week, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Along with Hillman, the Cowboys gave former Jaguars running back Denard Robinson a tryout too as it seems Dallas management is seriously bracing for the possibility of an Ezekiel Elliott suspension. A 2012 third-round pick of the Broncos, Hillman split time last season with the Chargers and Vikings, finishing the year with 131 rushing yards on 41 carries (3.19 YPC).

