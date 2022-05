Rivers is expected to sign with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee reports.

In five seasons at Fresno State, Rivers ran for 3,417 yards and 40 touchdowns while catching 150 passes for 1,417 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 running back was extremely productive in college, but there's questions about wether or not his talents will translate to the NFL.