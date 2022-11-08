Rivers reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rivers was elevated from the practice squad for the third game in a row ahead of Sunday's 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay. However, the rookie running back did not record a rush for the first time during this span, as played just four special-teams snaps Week 9. Rivers has totaled nine rushes for 21 yards and five receptions (on five targets) for 29 yards in 2022, and he'll now require a full spot on the active roster in order to suit up for the Rams' moving forward this season.