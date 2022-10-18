Rivers reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rivers was called up on game day for the first time since joining the Rams' practice squad Sept. 15, as running back Cam Akers (personal) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's win over Carolina. While the undrafted rookie played just three of the team's 65 offensive snaps, he still recorded one carry for no gain to go along with one catch (on one target) for 14 yards. Rivers could stand to see another elevation from the practice squad if Akers remains on the active roster for Los Angeles' next game against San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 30.