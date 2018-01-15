Roquan Smith: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Smith announced Monday that he would forgo his senior season at Georgia and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Dan Parr of NFL.com reports.
Smith enters the draft as the odds-on favorite to become the first linebacker selected following an outstanding 137-tackle junior campaign at Georgia that culminated in a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder displayed impressive sideline-to-sideline quickness against top-flight competition and should be effective in sealing the edge at the next level, while his athleticism should also make him dependable in coverage against both tight ends and running backs.
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...