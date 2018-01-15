Roquan Smith: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Smith announced Monday that he would forgo his senior season at Georgia and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Dan Parr of NFL.com reports.

Smith enters the draft as the odds-on favorite to become the first linebacker selected following an outstanding 137-tackle junior campaign at Georgia that culminated in a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder displayed impressive sideline-to-sideline quickness against top-flight competition and should be effective in sealing the edge at the next level, while his athleticism should also make him dependable in coverage against both tight ends and running backs.