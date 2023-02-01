Johnson suffered a broken bone in his hand Tuesday during a Senior Bowl practice and won't be able to participate in workouts through the rest of the week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The six-foot, 225-pound running back from Texas reportedly impressed during the first day of drills, but he'll be denied an opportunity to boost his draft stock since the hand injury will prevent him from playing in the Senior Bowl game this Saturday. The broken hand may also affect Johnson's ability to take part in certain drills during the NFL Scouting Combine or at Texas' pro day, though it shouldn't prevent him from running the 40-yard dash or taking part in agility work. Johnson, who served as the top understudy to potential first-round pick Bijan Robinson, could hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft if he tests well during the pre-draft process.