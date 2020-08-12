Cockrell didn't sign with the Giants on Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Cockrell was expected to reach a deal with the Giants and even underwent COVID testing and a physical, but the 29-year-old cornerback refused to sign the tabled offer Tuesday. It's unclear why this deal fell apart during negotiations, and it's especially puzzling because both parties had a vested interest in reaching an agreement due to cornerback Deandre Baker's ongoing legal issues. Regardless, Cockrell had a solid 2019 season and will likely make an NFL roster by the season opener if he chooses to play.