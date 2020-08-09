The Giants are expected to sign Cockrell once he passes the necessary COVID testing and a physical, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Stapleton, Cockrell visited with the Giants on Saturday and must go through the usual testing protocol (test, test, off and test again, getting three negatives by the fifth day). Assuming the process goes off without a hitch, Cockrell will team up with James Bradberry -- his old teammate on the Panthers -- at cornerback. Cockrell may even earn a starting role due to the ongoing legal issues for Deandre Baker and the lack of experience otherwise in the group.