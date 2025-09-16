default-cbs-image
The Lions signed Dwelley to the practice squad Tuesday.

Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright are the Lions' two healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster after Shane Zylstra (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, so Dwelley could be elevated from the practice squad for Detroit's Week 3 clash against Baltimore on Monday. Dwelley appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Falcons in 2024, splitting his time between offense (104 snaps) and special teams (165 snaps) and finishing with one catch for five yards.

