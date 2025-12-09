The Lions waived Dwelley on Tuesday.

Dwelley played in 11 games this season, totalling two receptions for seven yards on five targets. The tight end will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears, will likely re-sign with the Lions' practice squad. The move was likely made to make space for new cornerback Arthur Maulet; however, the IR presence of Sam LaPorta (back), Brock Wright (neck), and Shane Zylstra (knee) means that if Dwelley can sign to the practice squad, he will likely be elevated for a future Lions game.