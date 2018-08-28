Martin was waived by the Browns on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Martin was competing with Zane Gonzalez during training camp and the preseason with the hopes of overtaking him for the job. If unclaimed through waivers, he will be free to pursue other opportunities.

